How to extract audio from any video file

MacOS

To remove the audio from a video file on a Mac, you will need to install a software called iMovie application. It's a simple, no-frills video editor and easy to handle. For this specific purpose, all you need to do is import the video into iMovie, and load it onto the timeline. Right click will display options, among them, choose Detach Video.This splits the audio, which can be deleted by clicking on it. Save the video by using Cmd+E key.

Windows

The most popular media software on Windows is VLC media player. Open the software and head over to Media on the menu tab. It'll display a list and you'll have to select Convert/Save. You'll see a panel pop up. Add the desired video and click on Tools. Go to the Audio Codec section and uncheck ‘Audio.' Save it and specify the path where you want it to be saved.

Android

Android users need to have Timbre installed. Download it if you haven't and if you have it, open the app. Scroll through to find the option ‘Mute.' Tap on it and you'll be directed to your gallery where you need to choose the video for editing. Once it's loaded, tap on Mute again and after giving the necessary permissions, your file will be saved minus the audio.

iOS

iOS has a simple app called Video Mute. Once you've downloaded it from the iTunes store, open it and load the video. You'll be able to see the volume slider. Bring it down to zero and tap on the export button. Your video will be saved to view later but without the audio.

Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a top-rated desktop video editor that is probably the best option to remove all traces of audio. Install it, open the software and load the video. Right click on it to get Audio Detach option. Select it, then double click on the timeline and click on Create. Select the appropriate format and save.

Websites

Several websites offer the service of removing the audio tracks. Two such websites are Audio Remover and Apowersoft. They're very simple to work with and can be accessed through a regular web browser on any platform.