How to get Android Oreo's PiP mode on any Android smartphone ?

NewPipe

It is a lightweight app where you can watch YouTube videos in a floating window. You don't need to pause the video to play it in a floating window. Also, the app allows you to download the YouTube videos so that you can enjoy them even when you are offline.

The app comes with its own limitations. Though you can watch YouTube videos here, you cannot log in to your YouTube account. You need to search for even the subscribed vide to what it on NewPipe. The app is not available on Google Play Store, and therefore you need to download it from a third-party Android store.

Popup Browser Beta

This browser allows you to surf the internet in a floating window. The only problem is that this web browser is in its beta stage. And therefore, you should refrain yourself from entering and doing sensitive data in the browser.

KMPlayer

This video player has many unique features. The best feature of the KMPlayer is the Picture in Picture mode. By using this app, you can carry on with the multitasking on your Android smartphone. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store, and it can play most video formats. It is one of the most popular multimedia players. The app supports 26 languages and is trusted by more than millions of people.

SEE ALSO: How to instantly share Wi-Fi passwords from an iPhone to other devices with iOS 11

LG V30 Raspberry Rose Edition Special Unboxing

Floating Apps

This is a dedicated floating app for all the apps of your Android device. The app allows you to view other apps inside the pop-up window. When installed, the floating windows will appear on the left side of the notification bar. You can later customize it, as per your needs. You need to give the followings permissions to run other apps on it:

Grant access to storage

Enable drawing over other apps

When you provide the required permits, the app will start working on your device. This floating app allows you to run most of the apps.

Wrap Up

You can use one of the methods mentioned above to watch YouTube videos and other videos along with other apps in a picture in picture mode. So, which of the above app will you download on your Android smartphone to enjoy the latest feature which is available in Oreo update? Let us know about the app that has worked best for your device.