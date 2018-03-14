How to setup Face unlock feature in iVoomi i1s budget smartphone

Face unlock comes to iVOOMI i1

iVOOMi, one of the most recent entrant in the Indian smartphone market has recently introduced the anniversary edition of its budget handset- iVoomi i1. The new smartphone- i1s come equipped with facial recognition technology and sports a 5.45-inch HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes equipped with 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera that has the ability to create bokeh effect.

iVOOMi i1s also has one-touch fingerprint sensor at the back and comes with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM expandable up to 128GB. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit.

Price and Availability

iVOOMI i1s is priced at Rs. 7,499 on Flipkart; however you can avail the Jio Football Offer of Rs.2200 instant cashback, which brings down the price to Rs. 5299. Moreover, iVOOMi is also providing two years of warranty on its flagship smartphones; i1, i1s, Me3 and Me3S, on purchases between 9th and 31st March 2018.

ivoomi i1 First Impressions

Follow these steps to enable Face Unlock feature on iVOOMI i1S

The facial recognition feature on iVoomi i1s uses the regular selfie camera, instead of an infrared depth-mapping sensor. The security feature is not as snappy as we have tested on some of the premium handsets; however it is quite accurate and unlocked the handset every time I tried it during my testing period.

If you have recently purchased iVOOMI i1s from Flipkart, you can also enable the face unlock feature by following these simple steps.

1) Open ‘Settings' menu in your smartphone

2) Tap Security & Password

3) Tap Face Unlock and input your PIN/Pattern if asks for

4) Tap Add face data

5) Align your face in the box

6) Tap finish

Post adding the face data, you will find that the ‘Face Unlock' button is enabled. Lock your smartphone with the power button and try unlocking it with the help of your face. Write to us if you face any issues.