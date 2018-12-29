How to sync your iPhone and iPad

Not too long ago, the only way to sync your iPhone and iPad was to use iTunes on your computer. This process is much easier with the help of iCloud. Introduced in 2011, iCloud allows you to store data like documents, photos, and music on Apple’s servers. You can access and download the data available on the platform onto iOS, macOS, and Windows devices.

The service also allows you to back up iOS devices directly if you wish for setup and restore purposes. Your data stays secure both when it is in transit and in storage. The specific tokens that are used for authentication and the end-to-end encryption all contribute to protecting specific information.

The first thing that you need to do is check if you have enough iCloud space:

1) Go to Settings on your iOS device and then tap on your name.

2) Select iCloud>Manage Store

Syncing all Data

In order to sync data across an iPhone and an iPad, make sure that your devices are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will also need an up-to-date backup on the iCloud.

On the source device:

1) Go to Settings, click on [Your Name]>iCloud. Choose iCloud Backup at the bottom of the list.

2) Make sure that the iCloud Backup toggle is switched on and then click on Back Up Now.

3) Wait till the full backup has taken place.

On the target device:

1) Turn the device on and start the setup process, follow the directions given on screen till you arrive at the Apps & Data screen.

2) Click on Restore from iCloud Backup on this screen.

3) Select the most recent backup available.

4) Wait until the restore process is completed.

You have now successfully synced your iPhone and your iPad.

Syncing Specific categories through iCloud

If you don’t wish to sync all your data and only wish to sync specific categories, you can do that as well.

1) Log in to all your devices using your Apple ID.

2) In the Settings app on any of your devices, tap on [Your Name] > iCloud

3) Disable the apps or categories that you do not want to sync. This will ensure that the changes that are made on this device will not sync with the other Apple devices.

4) If you wish to do so, repeat steps 1-3 on your other devices as well.

A number of apps in the App Store make use of iCloud to store data. This makes it easy to sync information across your devices when you install the same app.

iCloud also makes it easy to set up a new device or restore information on a new device or restore information on an existing device. All you need to do is go to Settings, tap on your name, choose iCloud and then chose iCloud Backup. Tapping the toggle will activate it.

The iCloud Backup will store information like App data, Apple Watch Backups, Device Settings, HomeKit configurations, iMessage, text (SMS) and MMS messages, Photos, videos, etc.