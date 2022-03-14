ENGLISH

    How To Block Someone On Google Pay? Step-By-Step Guide

    By
    |

    Google Pay is a well-known app that millions of people use to send and receive UPI payments (unified payments interface). You may simply ban them from making requests on Google Pay if someone you don't know send money requests to you or if you don't want anyone to engage you on Google Pay by sending messages. You may block someone on Google Pay with either an Android or an iPhone smartphone.

     
    Guide To Block Someone On Google Pay

    With the Google Pay app, you may easily send and receive money to anyone who has a smartphone. To make payments, simply enter the amount and tap, pay. This application will work without a fee even if the recipient is not using Google Pay. Remember that blocking someone on Google Pay also means blocking them on other Google apps like Photos and Hangouts. You may block someone on Google Pay by following this step-by-step guide.

    How To Block Someone On Google Pay By Using Android Phone

    Step 1: On your Android device, open the Google Pay app.
    Step 2: Slide your finger up from the bottom of the screen to reveal your contacts.
    Step 3: Next, tap the person you'd like to block.
    Step 4: Next, select More from the drop-down menu (three dots)
    Step 5: Select Block from the list of alternatives, and the individual will be blocked.

    If you change your mind, you can unblock the individual from Google Pay at any time, from anywhere. To unblock the person, follow the given steps below.

    How To Unblock Someone On Google Pay

    Step 1: To begin, go to your device's Google Pay app.
    Step 2: In the top right corner of the screen, tap the profile photo.
    Step 3: Select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.
    Step 4: Now, select "Privacy and security."
    Step 5: Select "Blocked individuals" from the drop-down menu. The will be the last option on the list.
    Step 6: You'll find a list of all the persons you've blocked from your Google Pay account here. Next to the person, click "Unblock."

     

    If you have an iPhone, you can block someone on Google Pay by following the steps below.

    How To Block Someone On Google Pay By Using iPhone

    Step 1: On your iPhone, open the Google Pay app.
    Step 2: Slide your finger up from the bottom of the screen to display your contacts.
    Step 3: Thereafter, you must tap the person you want to block.
    Step 4: Next, select More option (...) three dots from the drop-down menu.
    Step 5: Select Block from the list of alternatives, and the individual will be blocked.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 16:02 [IST]
    X