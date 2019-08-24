Just In
How To Change Fonts On WhatsApp Messages - All You Need To Know
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant online messaging apps and the majority of smartphone user have it on their phone. You must have received some text with bold, italics, and strikethroughs fonts. Yes, those fonts attract a lot of attention and look very cool too. In this article, we will tell you the trick behind those oddly formatted text. Here are the details:
How To Add Italics And Bold Fonts On WhatsApp Messages
First thing first, you needn't have to download any separate app for this, and you can use this format on both iOS and Android devices. You can use these simple steps to change the fonts of your WhatsApp messages.
Step 1: First you need to open WhatsApp on your smartphone and open a chat to send text.
Step 2: Write a message to which you want to send to your friend in a different font.
Step 3: Use asterisks (*) to embolden a word like *Hello*
Step 4: To change the font to italics use underscores (_) like _Hello_
Step 5: You can also change the font to monospace by using () like hello
If you think that this is a lengthy process then you can type the message whatever you want to send, and press holds the words which you want to change the font, you will get a pop-up window from where you can select the font in which you want to send the message.
So this is how you can change fonts on your WhatsApp messages and make them more attractive and noticeable for others. You can use these steps to send some alerts, and invites on the online messaging app.
