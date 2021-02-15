How To Change Wi-Fi Network Name And Password Through MyJio App Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber is attracting many customers, thanks to its affordable tariff packs, which start from Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 8,499. Besides, JioFiber provides dozens of OTT benefits and various services to its 1.87 million customers. Surprisingly, these services also allow users to change the Wi-Fi names and passwords of their internet connection. The company also assists users to change or configure the password and SSID name via its MyJio application. Users can download the app, and then they have to change the settings via these methods or procedures.

Here's How To Change The Name And Password Via My Jio Application

First, users need to install the app from the Google Play Store. Then, users have to sign-in on the application via Jio number and tap on their registered account. Once it's done, users have to click on the My device option. After that, users will be redirected towards the settings page, which will allow users to change the Wi-Fi network name and password of 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands. After changing the name and the password, users are allowed to connect their devices with their connection.

Others Ways To Change The JioFiber Wi-Fi Network Name And Password

Apart from changing the name and password via the application, JioFiber offers another option that ships similar benefits to its customers. The internet service provider enables its users to change the settings via other methods too.

However, users have to visit the company's official website and enter their registered ID. Then, users have to enter the registered mobile number with JioFiber. The company will send you the OTP number and after entering that code users are allowed to check the advanced settings. The advanced settings will allow you to make changes to the name and password in their JioFiber connection. For the unaware, the company is offering six broadband plans in the country.

Best Mobiles in India