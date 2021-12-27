How To Check If Your Aadhaar Card Is Linked To Mobile Number Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Aadhaar Card has become one of the most important documents for us as it plays an important role from official works to banks to prove your identity. Aadhaar Card contains all your personal info including name, address, date of birth, and so on.

Now, linking your Aadhaar card to the mobile number is very important. If your card is linked to the mobile number, you'll get multiple facilities such as you can easily change your personal details on your Aadhaar card online, withdrawing money from your PF account without any issue.

Many of us may not have linked the mobile numbers with the Aadhar card yet. If you are one of them, you must do it without fail. However, there is no online process for linking Aadhar card to the mobile number, so you need to visit the nearest Aadhar centre. To know the process, you can head over to our previous story.

On the other hand, many of us may have forgotten which number was linked to our Aadhaar card or if you are not sure whether your phone number is linked with your Aadhaar card, you are at the right place. In this article, we've discussed how to check if your Aadhaar card is linked to your mobile number.

How To Check If Your Aadhaar Card Is Linked To Mobile Number

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the official UIDAI website or you can click here.

Step 2: Now, click on the ''My Aadhaar section'' placed at the top left corner.

Step 3: Then scroll down and you'll see the Aadhaar services section.

Step 4: Under this, there is ''verify my email/mobile number''.

Step 5: After That, you need to add your Aadhaar card number, mobile number, captcha, and then tap on the OTP option.

Step 6: If your Aadhaar is linked with the mobile number, it will show you a text like - "the mobile number you have entered already verified with our records."

Step 7: If your card is not linked then it will show - ''the mobile number you have entered is not registered with UIDAI''.

Best Mobiles in India