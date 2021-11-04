Here’s How To Check Voter ID Card Application Status Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

To cast your vote in the elections that are going on in your state, you need to have a voter ID card. Notably, a voter ID card will let you verify your identity and cast your vote in the elections. If you have filled out a voter ID card application form, then the Election Commission will receive your application and send you an email with the details regarding your voter card registration status.

How To Check Voter ID Card Application Status

Here, you will get to know more about how to check the status of your voter ID card. You can do this in three simple ways - online, call service and SMS. Each of these methods are detailed here.

Check Voter ID Card Application Status Via Online

To check your voter ID card application status via online, follow the below steps.

Step 1: Visit the NSVP website by clicking on https://www.nvsp.in/.

Step 2: Here, you need to choose the 'Application status' link.

Step 3: Key in the reference ID and hit the option 'Track application status'. The status of your application will be shown on the screen. If the application is being processed, then it can be tracked back.

Check Voter ID Card Application Status Via Call

To check the voter ID card application status via phone call, you need to dial the toll-free number 1950 and follow the instructions. Notably, the toll-free numbers are provided by the European Commission and will help you find out the status of the voter ID card application.

Check Voter ID Card Application Status Via SMS

After you have registered for the voter ID card, the Election Commission of India will send an SMS to the registered mobile number you have provided. The SMS from the ECI will inform you about the rejection or acceptance of the voter ID application. However, this facility is not available in all states of the country.

To check the voter ID application, you can also call the four-digit helpline number from your BSNL or MTNL telephone number. You can also call the country-specific helpline number. To get the details on their voter ID card, it is important to provide your name, father's name, gender, date of birth, constituency and country.

