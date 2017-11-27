When you are playing games or working, have you ever came across a thought of controlling your Android smartphone using your computer with keyboard and mouse? Controlling your Android mobile from PC can make life easier, in case, if you have data’s in mobile, or playing mobile games on your computer display. Today, we have listed out the steps on how to control your Android smartphone using a PC.

For this, we are going to use a tool called Vysor, which is an screen mirroring app that allows you control your phone on PC. This app comes handy, when you want to play mobile games on your computer. Follow the below steps

Step 1: First off, you need to enable the ADB on your computer and it works only for Windows as of now. In order to enable, you need to install the ADB drivers. If you are a Mac user, you can skip this step and start from the next one. Once the app is installed, you can open it, then follow the prompts for installation.

Step 2: Now enable the ADB on your Android device. Also make sure that it's set to always allow connections from your computer. Once done, connect your phone to your computer and open the Settings menu on your Android device. Head on to the Developer options and turn on the toggle for USB debugging as well.

Step 3: Now it times to add the app to your Chrome Browser. Click here and click on the "Add to Chrome" button at the top of the screen to add the Vysor app to your Chrome browser

Step 4: Once you are done, click on "Find Devices" button on Vysor's main menu. Now choose your device from the list upon which your screen will start mirror over your computer within seconds.



Step 5: Now you can control your Android mobile on your PC with mouse or keyboard to navigate. In case, if you open an app with landscape orientation, the window on your computer will automatically rotate to fit the contents of your screen.

