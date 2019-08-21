How To Deactivate Or Delete Instagram Account Permanently

How To Deactivate Instagram Account Temporarily

Deactivating the Instagram account is not permanent. It is just a temporary break you get from the social network for as long as you want. Below, we have come up with the steps to deactivate your Instagram account.

Log into your Instagram account from the desktop. Well, you cannot deactivate or delete the account from the app.

Now, go to Profile and hit ‘Edit Profile' option at the left.

Scroll down to the bottom and click on the ‘Temporarily disable your account' option.

You will have to state the reason for deactivating your account and authenticate the action with your password.

Select the ‘Temporarily disable account' option.

That's it! Your Instagram account will be deactivated.

If this temporary deactivation is not the option for you and you want to go ahead and delete the account permanently, then you should follow the below step. However, remember to download your Instagram data before deleting the account.

How To Delete Instagram Account Permanently

Notably, there is no option you can find within the Instagram app or website to delete your account permanently. You can do the same from the steps below.

First, open this link on your desktop. It will redirect you to the ‘Delete Your Account' page.



There will be a down-down asking you to choose the reason for deleting the account.



After choosing a relevant answer, you will be prompted to re-enter the Instagram password.

Then, select the ‘Permanently delete my account' option.

Steps To Download Instagram Data

As mentioned above, you can download your Instagram data from the steps below. Notably, it will download all data including photos, videos, profile information, and comments you uploaded.

To do so, you should follow the below steps.

Open Instagram app or website.



Go to Settings → Privacy and Security.



Scroll down to find the ‘Data Download' option and hit ‘Request Download'.

Do keep in mind that it can take up to 48 hours to get a copy of your Instagram data to your chosen email address.