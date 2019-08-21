Just In
How To Deactivate Or Delete Instagram Account Permanently
Social media has become a part of our lives. It has become a habit to check the social media updates as seen we wake up and all through the day. However, there are concerns related to data security and privacy of late. Social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are heavily criticized over recent years due to growing privacy concerns.
Apart from privacy, there are studies showing that social networks have taken a toll on the mental health of users. It has already been revealed that the picture-sharing platform Instagram could have the worst effect on users. So, if you are addicted to Instagram, then you can deactivate you account temporarily or delete it permanently. Here, we guide you through the steps to go on an Instagram detox.
How To Deactivate Instagram Account Temporarily
Deactivating the Instagram account is not permanent. It is just a temporary break you get from the social network for as long as you want. Below, we have come up with the steps to deactivate your Instagram account.
- Log into your Instagram account from the desktop. Well, you cannot deactivate or delete the account from the app.
- Now, go to Profile and hit ‘Edit Profile' option at the left.
- Scroll down to the bottom and click on the ‘Temporarily disable your account' option.
- You will have to state the reason for deactivating your account and authenticate the action with your password.
- Select the ‘Temporarily disable account' option.
- That's it! Your Instagram account will be deactivated.
If this temporary deactivation is not the option for you and you want to go ahead and delete the account permanently, then you should follow the below step. However, remember to download your Instagram data before deleting the account.
How To Delete Instagram Account Permanently
Notably, there is no option you can find within the Instagram app or website to delete your account permanently. You can do the same from the steps below.
- First, open this link on your desktop. It will redirect you to the ‘Delete Your Account' page.
- There will be a down-down asking you to choose the reason for deleting the account.
- After choosing a relevant answer, you will be prompted to re-enter the Instagram password.
- Then, select the ‘Permanently delete my account' option.
Steps To Download Instagram Data
As mentioned above, you can download your Instagram data from the steps below. Notably, it will download all data including photos, videos, profile information, and comments you uploaded.
To do so, you should follow the below steps.
- Open Instagram app or website.
- Go to Settings → Privacy and Security.
- Scroll down to find the ‘Data Download' option and hit ‘Request Download'.
Do keep in mind that it can take up to 48 hours to get a copy of your Instagram data to your chosen email address.
