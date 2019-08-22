How To Delete/Deactivate Telegram Account From Any Device Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Instant messaging apps have proved to be a boon for the masses to stay connected even with a hectic lifestyle. There are several popular apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Skype, and many others which you can download on your Android or Apple smartphones. While WhatsApp is undeniably the most preferred instant messaging app, Telegram has also grabbed a strong user base since its official launch in 2013.

The cloud-based instant messaging and voice over IP service is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux platforms. And similar to other messaging services, you get the option to share exchange media such as photos, videos, stickers and even files of different formats.

How To Use The Service?

You can download the app from the PlayStore or the App Store on your Android or Apple smartphone. Once downloaded, you will need to register via mobile number and the verification will be completed via an SMS. You will be able to use the service once the registration is complete and the app will display your contacts who are already this using this service.

What gives this service an upper hand over others are the privacy features. You can not only add multiple devices to an account but also receive messages on each of them. You can change your registered mobile number as well and your contacts will get the new number in their list. But, if in case you don't want to use the service and want to remove your account, 'ere's what you should do.

How To Deactivate/Delete Telegram Account?

1. While you can start using the service by simply downloading it from the app store on your device, deleting it will need you to visit the deactivation webpage.

2. You will need to enter your registered phone number to go ahead with the deactivation/delete procedure. Notably, the phone number has to be added with the country code prefixed (+91 for India).

3. You can hit on the 'Next' tab to go ahead with deleting the account. Upon hitting this tab, a confirmation text will be sent to your Telegram account which you can access from the app or the web version.

4. Now, you can simply enter this code on your Telegram Login page to sign-in and you will be presented with three different options - API development tools, Deactivate account and Log Out. Select the "Deactivate Account Option".

5. You will now receive a confirmation message from Telegram with a warning about the data loss including messages, contacts, and groups which can't be retrieved later. Now, select 'Done' to go ahead with the deactivation.

6. That's not it, once you complete the above step, another message will pop-up for a confirmation stating "Yes, delete my account" and "Nope, I'll give it another try". You know which one to go with.

By following the above-mentioned steps you can easily deactivate your Telegram account from any of your registered devices. Do note that your account will get automatically deactivated if is unused for over six months by default, but you can change this timeframe to up to 12 months manually.

