Apple Will Give You $1 Million For Finding Security Flaw In iOS, And MacOS

    Apple recently announced that it will offer $1 Million to cybersecurity researchers to detect security flaws in iOS and MacOS. This is going to be the biggest bug bounty reward by a company to defend against hackers. Like other technology companies Apple also used to offer rewards only to invited researchers, who tried finding vulnerability in its iPhones and cloud backups, but this time the scenario has been changed.

    At the annual Black Hat security conference held in Las Vegas, Apple's head of security engineering Ivan Krstić announced that this time the bug bounty program is open to all the researchers, and it will cover macOS, tvOS, and iCloud as well.

    Do Note that the $1 million bounty prize will be rewarded to researchers with zero-click kernel code execution with persistence. Apple is going to offer its bug bounties to all the researchers later this year. Earlier, the highest bounty was $200,000 per exploit, depending on the nature of the vulnerability.

    Besides, researchers who manage to find vulnerabilities in pre-release software will be eligible for receiving up to 50 per cent of bonus reward along with the base bounty amount.

    Apple is taking this step to make its security system more strong and free from any security flaw. Earlier, Apple refused FBI's orders to unlock iPhone used by Syed Farook, one of the two shooters in the San Bernardino attack. That time the US government took help from Israel's NSO Group, to break into the iPhone.

     

    "NSO Group develops technology that is licensed to intelligence and law enforcement agencies for the sole purpose of preventing and investigating terror and crime," NDTV quoted NSO in a statement. "It is not a tool to target journalists for doing their job or to silence critics."

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
