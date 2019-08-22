How To Delete TikTok Videos Following Simple Steps Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

TikTok is one of the most popular online video sharing apps in India, and it has also been into controversies leading to its removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, later the app managed to get itself back on both the platform.

The video-sharing app comes with numbers of special effects, filters, and features which allows you to experiment with the video content creation. But, not everything we post is liked by others or sometimes we aren't satisfied with our own video. In this case we tend to delete that particular video post. In this article we will tell you how to delete your TikTok video permanently.

How To Delete TikTok Videos Permanently

Open TikTok App First, you have to open the app on your smartphone and enter your profile. Once you're in you will get to see all the videos which you have posted on your TikTok account. Select The Video Now, you have to tap on the video which you want to delete from your profile. It will start previewing in fullscreen mode. Now, at the bottom right corner, you can see three dots widely known as the hamburger menu. Tap on the button and it will show you more options. Select Delete You will get a pop-up menu where you can see a trash can icon. If you didn't find it then swipe right to left. Tap on the icon to remove the video from the gallery. Confirm Delete Once you tap the trashcan icon you will receive a pop-up window seeking your concern to delete the video. Select "yes" and the video will be removed permanently from your TikTok profile.

Do note that, if you have allowed your video to be downloaded by others, then there might be a possibility that others have downloaded it before you remove process. We recommend you to always adjust the privacy settings before uploading any video on TikTok. So these are the simple steps which you can follow and delete your TikTok video.

