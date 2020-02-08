How To Disable, Enable Default Ad Blocker On Chrome Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

The revenue generated from the traffic a webpage depends a lot on the ads that they host. Being bombarded or distracted by the ads on a webpage hinders the experience you get when you visit a website, the ad-blocker from Google Chrome was designed in an effort to reduce the hindrance caused by these ads. Google’s inbuilt ad-blocker has been discussed in tech circles, it does not block all of the ads but it takes care of most of the annoying ones and it doesn’t need any prompting from the users. Google Chrome’s Ad-blocker can block pop-ups, ads and banner ads.

They can also block video ads. They can block third-party trackers and protect your privacy like that. The ad-blocker allows you to browse safely by blocking malicious ads with malware, scams and crypto currency miners. Ad-blocker also stops advertisers from accessing your personal information and history.

The ad-blocker will primarily focus on ads that are intrusive and contributes to a negative user experience, the ads that are deemed intrusive is defined by the Better Ads Standards. The Better Ads Standards where chosen based on the feedback from over 66,000 users worldwide. The Better Ads Standards list 12 Ad experiences to have a negative impact on the users. The ad-blocker, though initially limited to the US, Canada and Europe is now available worldwide. Google Chrome’s ad-blocker does its job quite well, but sometimes it tends to do the job a little too well. Chrome’s ad-blocker does its job without any help from the user.

In an effort to block out certain parts of the website, they end up blocking certain parts of the websites they’re trying to load. Sometimes even an entire block of the website might be blocked and considerably degrade the user experience. Because it interferes with the way some sites are loaded, it doesn’t hurt to know a little bit about how to enable and disable the ad-blocker. Disabling the in-built ad-blocker isn’t as straightforward as clicking something on or off like we do in an Ad-block extension. You have to do a little more work than that and access the site settings to take care of the ad-blockers behavior when you are in that particular site.

The Chrome ad-blocker can also be set to block all ads by default as well. The steps you need follow in order to enable or disable the Google Chrome ad-blocker has been discussed below:

Step 1: Go to the web page where you want to enable or disable the ads.

Step 2: Click on the tiny green padlock symbol next to the address bar.

Step 3: Click on the option called site settings.

Step 4: Once the site settings option has been open, scroll down till you find the option called “Ads.”

Step 5: In order to enable ads, Tap on the drop down list next to the option called Ads and then click on enable.

Step 6: In order to disable ads, Tap on the drop down list next to the option called Ads and then click on Block.

