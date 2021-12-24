How To Download And Send Christmas Stickers And GIFs On WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Christmas is almost here; however, we still prefer to celebrate every festival virtually instead of going out. WhatsApp, the instant messaging app allows us to send wishes to our loved ones using animated stickers and GIFs. Also, the app now allows Web and Desktop users to make their own stickers within the app. However, Android and iOS users need to take help third-party apps to make custom stickers for WhatsApp.

Sending and creating WhatsApp stickers are now very common for most of us. However, if you are not aware of how to create and download stickers for WhatsApp, you are at the right place. We will guide you on how to download or create and send Christmas stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp.

How To Download And Send Christmas Stickers

WhatsApp usually brings in-built sticker packs for every festival. To get the Christmas sticker pack on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp on your smartphone and then any chat.

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' icon placed at the end.

Step 3: Then if you'll find (at the time of writing we do not find) the Christmas sticker pack under the 'All Sticker' section, click on the download option and it will automatically be added on your WhatsApp. In case if you don't get the Christmas sticker pack, follow these few more steps to get it.

Step 4: You need to scroll down to and click on the 'Discover Sticker Apps' option which will be redirected to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 5: Now, search for ''Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp.''

Step 6: Then you'll find several apps, download one of them and launch it on your device. After that, open the app and click on the 'add on WhatsApp' option.

Step 7: Finally, it will be available on your WhatsApp and you can share it with your friends or family.

How To Send Christmas GIFs On WhatsApp

There are some in-built GIFs on WhatsApp. Also, you can get several third-party apps in Google Play Store or Apple App Store that lets you download more GIFs for WhatsApp. To send in-built Christmas GIFs to your contacts, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and then any chat to which you want to send GIF.

Step 2: Now, tap on the 'emoji' option and then the 'GIF' section.

Step 3: There is a search icon where you can search for Christmas GIFs.

Step 4: Then you'll see several Christmas GIFs to choose from.

How To Make And Send Your Own Christmas Stickers On WhatsApp

As mentioned above, you can create your own stickers using any images on the WhatsApp Web version. To know how to create your own stickers on WhatsApp Web, head over to our previous story.

However, Android and iOS users need to download any Sticker maker app from the Play Store or App Store. Then launch the app and click on the 'create new pack' option. Now, give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice.

