Apple has rolled out another iOS update with an array of changes in your iPhones. And the best part is, you can download it now if you want. Is it worth downloading? Is it bug-free enough for you to do so?

After four-month of Beta test phase, iOS 11 is now available for the public to download. Having said that, this iteration comes with lots of features including the support for Augmented Reality, animated emoji and more. Today in this article, we are going to have a look at how to download iOS 11 on your iPhone, provided, if it supports your device. In order to make it clear, here is the list of device that supports iOS 11:

Apple iPhones iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s Apple iPad 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2 Apple iPod iPod touch 6th generation Steps to download Before doing this, make sure your device is connected to Wi-fi with good connection strength. Step 1: First of all, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you have any above-mentioned device, it shows you the available iOS 11 upgrades. Step 2: Tap Download and Install. Step 3: Once done, the download process will be initiated. Once done, just tap on 'Agree' when you see Apple's Terms and Conditions. Step 4: Once installed, your device will be rebooted. In fact, there is another way where you can install the iOS 11 through iTunes as well. In order to install Step 1: Connect your device to the system and Open iTunes app Step 2: Click on the iOS device on the top of the bar in iTunes, Step 3: Click the Summary tab. Step 4: Click Check for update. Step 5: Click Download and update.