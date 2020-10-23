How To Download Updated JioPos Plus Application Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

All telecom operators are offering recharging facilities on their dedicated apps and websites. In fact, all operators have launched special features on their app to help customers who are not using any app.

Reliance Jio has also launched a JioPos Lite application, which will enable any user to become a partner and earn commission by recharging to others. This virtual app allows you to earn a commission of up to 4.16 percent. Apart from this app, Reliance Jio has launched an app called JioPos Plus, which is for retailers.

What Is JioPos Plus Application?

The app allows retailers to manage all activities related to customers, including their SIM, KYC, and more. The app was originally launched in 2019, but it has been updated by the company recently and if you want to download the new or updated app, then you should follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to go and download the JioPos Plus application.

Step 2: Then, you have to scroll down and download the new apk version.

Step 3: After that, you will be redirected to another page and you have to download it again.

Step 4: It is done; the new version will start downloading on your devices.

How To Download JioPos App through Intelligent Hub Application

You need to download the Intelligent Hub App from Google Play Store. Then, you have to open the application. You have to enter the email address along with your partner's ID in the field and tap on the Next button. Then, you need to give all permission and login to the account.

Once it is done, you have to see the homepage of the application. Then, a pop will appear on the browser and you have to click on the browser. A new link will appear, where you will find all apps along with JioPos Plus application. You need to tap on the download button and it is done. After that, you have to check that your smartphone allows you to use it or not. Then, you have to tap on upgrade it.

