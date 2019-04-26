ENGLISH

    If you commute by using a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, having documents like Driving License and RC is important, especially in India. Dept of transportation, under Govt of India, has now released a new app called mParivahan, which can be used to generate virtual DL and virtual RC.

    How to download virtual Driving License using mParivahan app?

     

    If traffic police stop you to verify the authenticity of your vehicle and your driving ability, then you can show these virtual DL, especially if you are not carrying a photocopy or the original DL. Let us learn how to generate a virtual DL on the mParivahan app on your Android and iOS smartphones.

    Download mParivahan for Android here

    Download Parivahan Seva for iOS here

    FYI, for downloading the virtual driving license, you need to have the complete driving license number along with the date of birth mentioned on the driving license, and without any one of these information, you will not be able to download your virtual driving lincese on the mParivahan app.

    Follow the below metioned steps

    • Download the mParivahan app using the Google Play store
    • Open the app and sign-in, if you already have an account or sign up if you don't
    • Select DL on the top right corner
    • Enter your DL number
    • To generate a virtual DL, click on "Add To My Dashboard"
    • Complete the verification by entering your date of birth
    • Now go back
    • Go to the Dashboard and select DL Dashboard
    • Now you will be able to access your virtual DL on the mParivahan app
    • You can also download the 3D barcode, which police can scan to look at the existing challans on your account
    • The virtual DL on the mParivahan app shows all the details like your date of birth, expiry date, vehicle class, and RTO code

    The digitally signed document is valid as per the IT Act 2000 when used electronically. If you ever forget to carry your ID cards, just show the virtual documents, which is now valid and legal across India.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
