ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Enable Pop-Up Blocker On Google Chrome

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google Chrome has shown a lot of improvement since the last few years. It has a built-in pop-up blocker which removes pop up from the Chrome browser. There’s a method which will actually enable the Google Chrome pop up blocker. Among all the web browser apps that are available for the operating system of Windows, the Google Chrome browser is unique and stands out from the crowd. Since it is the most used web browser, it will be available on all platforms on Android, Windows, MacOS, and various others.

    How To Enable Pop-Up Blocker On Google Chrome

     

    Chrome web browser provides users with many controls and data security and looking back, we can understand the lots of changes that have taken place and how much it has improved over time. It has a blocking feature but kept hidden.

    How to enable pop up Blocker on Google Chrome?

    Step 1: Open Google Chrome Browser. Paste the URL - chrome://settings/content/popups and press Enter.

    Step 2: The URL redirects the pop-up page. The toggle should be turned off.

    Step 3: Blocked (Recommended) will be shown. To block individual websites from showing the pop-ups, click on Add Button.

    Step 4: It will add the sites. You can see the sites showing pop up. Click on the options to block the pop-ups.

    Step 5: Click on the icon showing Pop Up. Select Continue Blocking and then you are done with blocking. In this way, you can enable Google Chrome Pop Up.

    It is mainly for Windows 10. Even after blocking, of any site shows pop-ups you will have to check the extensions. You should find and remove these extensions from the Chrome browser. Certain malicious extensions create pop-ups and you have to search and remove the extension from the browser. These are the steps involved to permit Google Chrome pop-up blocker.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news how to tips and tricks
    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue