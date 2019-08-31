How To Enable Pop-Up Blocker On Google Chrome Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Chrome has shown a lot of improvement since the last few years. It has a built-in pop-up blocker which removes pop up from the Chrome browser. There’s a method which will actually enable the Google Chrome pop up blocker. Among all the web browser apps that are available for the operating system of Windows, the Google Chrome browser is unique and stands out from the crowd. Since it is the most used web browser, it will be available on all platforms on Android, Windows, MacOS, and various others.

Chrome web browser provides users with many controls and data security and looking back, we can understand the lots of changes that have taken place and how much it has improved over time. It has a blocking feature but kept hidden.

How to enable pop up Blocker on Google Chrome?

Step 1: Open Google Chrome Browser. Paste the URL - chrome://settings/content/popups and press Enter.

Step 2: The URL redirects the pop-up page. The toggle should be turned off.

Step 3: Blocked (Recommended) will be shown. To block individual websites from showing the pop-ups, click on Add Button.

Step 4: It will add the sites. You can see the sites showing pop up. Click on the options to block the pop-ups.

Step 5: Click on the icon showing Pop Up. Select Continue Blocking and then you are done with blocking. In this way, you can enable Google Chrome Pop Up.

It is mainly for Windows 10. Even after blocking, of any site shows pop-ups you will have to check the extensions. You should find and remove these extensions from the Chrome browser. Certain malicious extensions create pop-ups and you have to search and remove the extension from the browser. These are the steps involved to permit Google Chrome pop-up blocker.

