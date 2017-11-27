How to Find and Recover deleted file on Google Drive

We all delete things accidentally and its happens sometimes. It might be due to deleting the wrong version of a document, or just accidentally hitting the delete button. With this happening we may get irritated, frustrated, but keeping cool and having a right knowledge can give you the outcome you want.

In general, it is possible to recover deleted files and bring it back to the world of the living. For this, you don’t need to be a brainy or a nerd for that matter. Today, we guide on how to find and recover the file on Google Drive, if you have accidentally deleted it.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Recovering files from Google Drive By mistake, if you deleted something recently while using Google Drive or the Google Drive desktop app, you might be able to restore the file yourself. All you need to do is to follow the below steps. Step 1: Go to drive.google.com/drive/trash. Step 2: Right-click the file you'd like to recover. Step 3: Click Restore. Finding files from Google Drive If suppose you are searching for a file and didn't get it provided, you didn't delete it, follow the below steps to find it. SEE ALSO: Snapchat filters now automatically recognizes pets, food and even concerts Activity Panel Step 1: Go to drive.google.com. Step 2: On the left top, click My Drive. Step 3: Now on the top right, click Info Step 4: If you remember the name you stored the file, keep scrolling down until find you fille. Step 5: In case, if you didn't get the file, go to the search bar and click the down arrow. Step 6: Now, use the advanced search options to find your file, like "Type: Spreadsheets." Step 7: If you didn't get any luck, you can contact Google, where they help you in recovering deleted files for a limited time if you use Google Drive with a consumer account.