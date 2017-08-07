How to find and remove duplicate files on Windows

The duplicate file is a headache when it comes to storage issues on our computer. Further lack of space makes your PC slower, and it further increases the difficulty when it comes to finding the original file. In order to get rid of this, we have lots of software available on the internet.

While there are lots of software out there, we have chosen an efficient software first that will help you get rid of the duplicate files. The software is CCleaner and it effectively checks the computer's drives for unneeded and unnecessary files, clearing them and freeing space. The software is available for free and you can download it easily from the web.

Once you install the software, you can follow the steps to clean all the duplicate files using CCleaner software.

Step 1: Open CCleaner.

Step 2: Now select Tools from the left sidebar.

Step 3: Select 'Duplicate Finder'

Step 4: Run the scanning process by checking all the box. You can also run by altering things as well.

Step 5: Choose the drive or folder you want to scan and click on 'Search' button

Step 6: Now it will show you the list of duplicate files that need to be removed.

Step 7: Select the files you want to delete and click Delete Selected.

Moreover, there are other softwares including Easy Duplicate Finder, dupeGuru, Duplicate Files Finder and much more.

When it comes to Easy Duplicate Finder, you can manage duplicate files with a feature that will help you find and remove duplicate photos, documents, MP3s, videos. All you need to do is to just drag and drop folders into the program window and start the scan. Once done, the software will delete duplicates from your PC or Mac.

Duplicate file finder is another lightweight tool to find and remove the duplicate files stored on your computer. It does a good job and also it is simple and really fast as well. It is stored over on Sourceforge and you can download it by clicking here.

Last is the dupeGuru! This software has 3 versions -- the Standard edition, a Music edition and one for Pictures. The Standard Edition is the default, that can search all your files, either by filename or the contents of the files.

The Music Edition is to find duplicate music files in the following file formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, OGG, and FLAC. The Picture Edition is used to find duplicate image files that use the JPG, PNG, TIFF, GIF and BMP file formats.