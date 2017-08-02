How to see passwords of Wi-Fi networks you've connected to your Android device

In past couple of years, most of them are able to access the Internet as it has reached widely on every nook and corners. There are per day Internet pack, cheap Internet packs for a month, free wifi in public, and in our home as well.

If we are frequently visiting a place say a coffee shop or any other restaurant with Wi-Fi, it is wise to save the password as asking every time might make you cheap or frustrate others. Knowing the passwords come in handy when you need the Wi-Fi password of a network you previously connected to on the phone.

So today, we have compiled steps to easily see passwords for Wi-Fi networks you've connected. Before we get started, it’s important to make it clear that the process only works on rooted Android devices. Moreover, you cannot get the Wi-Fi passwords without gaining admin access as this information is stored in the system folder of the device itself.

Step 1: First of all, you need to install WiFi Password Viewer (ROOT) from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Once you installed the app, just grant all the permission it asks you for. This allows the app to read the save file where your Wi-Fi passwords are stored.

Step 3: After you are done with the permissions, the app will display a list of passwords of all the networks you've connected previously.

Step 4: In case if you want to share it with your friends, tap an entry in the list, where you can copy the password to clipboard or share it using any app. Also, you can generate a QR code as well.

Unfortunately, there is no hack for non-rooted Android users, but we’ll surely let you know if something comes up.