How To Fix Errors On COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Of late, people aged 18 and above are gearing up to get their jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. In India, there are options including Covidshield, Covaxin and Sputnik. Whatever be the vaccine you take, the next step you should take is to download the vaccine certificate. This is important as the COVID-19 vaccine certificate will become a mandatory requirement for traveling soon.

Given the significance of the certificate, you might have downloaded it immediately. However, there could be some errors in it. Did you check your COVID-19 vaccine certificate? Does it have an error in your name, gender or date of birth? Well, there is no need to panic as you can get it fixed in a few simple steps.

How To Fix Errors On COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

In case you need to fix the errors on the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, just follow the below-mentioned steps.

The CoWIN portal has added an option to correct errors in the vaccine certificate. You can do it from the "raise an issue" section. From here, you can make corrections to your name, gender and date of birth on the COVID-19 vaccine certification if there are errors. You can get the corrections done from the CoWIN portal - http://cowin.gov.in. The 'Raise an Issue' feature was launched by Aarogya Setu on Twitter.

Before heading on to correct the mistakes (if any) on your COVID-19 vaccine certificate, make sure to keep in mind that you can correct the errors on your certificate only once. So, check the certificate carefully the first time before you raise an issue to make corrections.

Step 1: Go to the CoWIN website.

Step 2: Log in to the website with your registered mobile number and verify with the OTP.

Step 3: Go to Account -> Raise a Request

Step 4: You will have to choose a member name as the portal lets you add four members with one mobile number.

Step 5: Click on Correction in the certificate option and hit Continue.

Step 6: Choose the field you want to correct, be it name, gender or date of birth and key in the correct details.

Step 7: Tap on Continue.

That's it! Your COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be updated with the correct details.

