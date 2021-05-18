Just In
- 7 min ago Realme Narzo 30 With 90Hz Display Launched; When Is It Coming To India?
- 22 min ago Poco M3 Pro 5G Design Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch; What's New?
- 56 min ago Covid 19 Double Safety Electric Mask: List Of Rechargeable Electric Air Purifier Mask To Buy In India
- 1 hr ago Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, And Lossless Audio Coming To Apple Music For Free
Don't Miss
- Finance Nifty IT Index Gains Over 1% Amid Positive Global Cues
- News Cyclone Tauktae effect: 230 mm rainfall recorded in Mumbai, highest ever 24-hour rain in May
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Extends Warranty, Free Service & AMC Period In India Due To Covid-19
- Movies RRR: Rajamouli & Ram Charan Might Unveil A Special Komaram Bheem Update On Jr NTR’s Birthday
- Sports Tim Seifert tests negative for COVID-19, on way back home: New Zealand coach Stead
- Lifestyle Banita Sandhu’s Latest Vibrant Graphic Printed Dress Price Can Buy You A New Phone; Know It’s Worth Inside!
- Education PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2021 Link Activated
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In May
CoWIN Website To Get Hindi, Regional Language Support; Aims To Boost Participation
COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most pressing matters in India, as we continue to battle the second wave. The CoWIN portal is available only in the English language as of now, making it difficult for many to access. Well, that's about to change.
CoWIN In Hindi, Regional Languages
So far, everyone needs to register on the CoWIN platform to book an appointment for the vaccine. And, English language makes it hard for many people to understand and follow instructions on the portal. Now, Indians will be able to access the CoWIN portal in Hindi as well as 14 other regional languages.
The announcement comes from union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan where the decision to rollout CoWIN in Hindi and other languages was made at a high-level meeting. The official announcement was also made by union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired the meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation and the vaccine drive in India.
"This was in the pipeline for some time keeping in mind the convenience of people who are not comfortable with the English language. The portal will be tweaked accordingly," a government official familiar with the developments said to the Hindustan Times.
CoWIN Portal To Register, Book Slot For Vaccine
CoWIN is the go-to site when it comes to registering or booking a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register, simply open the CoWIN website on your browser > select the Sign in/Register button > provide your phone number and Aadhaar details to register.
Once done, you can find the nearest vaccine center by entering your district PIN code or search by area. You will find the complete list of areas providing the COVID-19 vaccine nearest to you. You can select one of your choices and book a slot to get the vaccine shot.
Introducing the CoWIN portal in Hindi and other languages is surely going to benefit several thousands of people across the country. Once the languages are introduced, you would generally find the option to change the language on the webpage, making it easier for you.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,875
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
14,150
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
19,050