CoWIN Website To Get Hindi, Regional Language Support; Aims To Boost Participation

COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most pressing matters in India, as we continue to battle the second wave. The CoWIN portal is available only in the English language as of now, making it difficult for many to access. Well, that's about to change.

CoWIN In Hindi, Regional Languages

So far, everyone needs to register on the CoWIN platform to book an appointment for the vaccine. And, English language makes it hard for many people to understand and follow instructions on the portal. Now, Indians will be able to access the CoWIN portal in Hindi as well as 14 other regional languages.

The announcement comes from union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan where the decision to rollout CoWIN in Hindi and other languages was made at a high-level meeting. The official announcement was also made by union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired the meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation and the vaccine drive in India.

"This was in the pipeline for some time keeping in mind the convenience of people who are not comfortable with the English language. The portal will be tweaked accordingly," a government official familiar with the developments said to the Hindustan Times.

CoWIN Portal To Register, Book Slot For Vaccine

CoWIN is the go-to site when it comes to registering or booking a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register, simply open the CoWIN website on your browser > select the Sign in/Register button > provide your phone number and Aadhaar details to register.

Once done, you can find the nearest vaccine center by entering your district PIN code or search by area. You will find the complete list of areas providing the COVID-19 vaccine nearest to you. You can select one of your choices and book a slot to get the vaccine shot.

Introducing the CoWIN portal in Hindi and other languages is surely going to benefit several thousands of people across the country. Once the languages are introduced, you would generally find the option to change the language on the webpage, making it easier for you.

