Looking For COVID-19 Vaccine Slot? These CoWIN Tips Might Be Useful

In India, the third phase of the vaccination drive was kickstarted on May 1, 2021 for people aged between 18 and 44 years. Since then, there are numerous complaints regarding the availability of vaccination as well as the vacant slots for people to take the jab. Many people take to social media to complain that by the time they click on the vacant slots, it is booked by someone else in just a blink of an eye.

Also, while the young people await their slot to receive the vaccination, there is a shortage in the supply that has made the vaccination centers prioritize people who are above 45 years and waiting for their second dose. Eventually, it is extremely tough for those between 18 and 44 to book a vaccine slot.

This is where some developers and companies have started coming up with vaccine slot finders. There are tools and websites that help people find the available vaccine slots at the inoculation centers near them. Some of these sites also notify those who are looking for slots via Telegram or other sources. Check out more about the COVID-19 vaccine slot notifiers that work in collaboration with the CoWIN portal.

Furthermore, the government has also set up a chatbot called My Government Corona Helpdesk that provides information on vaccination centers. But this does not help users find available vaccine slots. Besides these, there are some useful tips that you can try using the CoWIN portal. With these tips, you might be able to book an available slot relatively easier.

CoWIN Tips To Book Vaccine Slot

Follow these tips on the CoWIN portal to increase your possibilities of booking a vaccine appointment and stay protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register your mobile number: Firstly, it is important to register your respective mobile number and other details asked by the CoWIN portal. You will get an OTP on the provided number to authenticate the registration.

Best time to book your slot: Instead of checking for an available slot randomly all throughout the day, you can check for the vaccine slots on the CoWIN portal from 6 PM to 11 PM every day. Usually, slots are added to the portal only during this time slot.

Do not delay: If you come across an empty vaccine slot, then you should not waste your time and delay booking your appointment. You should immediately go ahead and book the slot as there are hundreds and thousands out there are waiting for the slot.

Search with PIN code: The CoWIN portal lets you search for slots in two ways - PIN code and District/State. The first one, which uses the PIN code is said to be useful in finding a nearby vaccination center. This is recommended as you should not travel long distances during the pandemic crisis.

Refresh the CoWIN portal: You need to refresh the CoWIN portal frequently to get fresh updates. Once you refresh the portal, it will ask you to key in details including OTP, PIN code and State/District.

In the meantime, if you are yet to register for the vaccination, then you can check out how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and UMANG app from here.

