How To Hide Personal Chats On WhatsApp Without Deleting Them Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is one of the instant messaging platforms that are now used by almost everyone worldwide. To enhance user experience, the app has added several new features lately. The instant messaging app also allows us to transfer money to our contacts. In this story, we have shared a few quick tips that can be used on the instant messaging app.

Sometimes many of us give our smartphones to our friends or family members for some work purpose. Also, children are now using their parents' phones in which case the child may accidentally open WhatsApp. For that, you might want to hide your WhatsApp chats. Additionally, someone is disturbing you but you also don't want to block them. In that case, you can use the WhatsApp archive chat feature to hide a specific chat or group chat.

WhatsApp Archive Chat Feature

Everyone is aware of the WhatsApp Archive Chat feature. The feature allows you to hide any group or individual chat without deleting them. Using this feature, WhatsApp will allow you to hide a chat from main chat lists.

Previously, Archive Chat usually appeared at the top as soon as we receive a new message on WhatsApp. However, the instant messaging app released a new feature this year that will keep the archived chats separate and you won't get any notifications even if you get any new messages. This means you hide chats permanently without deleting them. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to archive or hide any chat permanently on WhatsApp.

How To Archive Or Hide Chat On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Go to your WhatsApp and tap any individual or group chat that you want to archive.

Step 2: Now, you will see a few options at the top including Delete, Pin, Mute, and Archive.

Step 3: Click on the Archive button.

Step 4: Now, the archive button will appear on the top of your chat list. To check all the hide chats, click on the archive button.

How To Unarchive Chat On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Similarly, you need to open the archive chat section on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now, tap the chat which you want to unarchive.

Step 3: Finally click on the unarchive option placed into the same place as the archive button.

As above-mentioned, WhatsApp now won't notify you if you get any new messages from archive chats. However, you can change settings and can still get notifications from an archived chat.

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and then click on the three-dot option at the top.

Step 2: Now click on the settings and then go to the chat section.

Step 3: Click on the "Keep chats archived" to turn off it. This means you will now get a notification. However, if you turn on this again, you won't get any notification from an archived chat.

Since we are talking about the hiding message on WhatsApp, then we must talk about another feature named Disappearing Messages. With turning on this feature WhatsApp will automatically remove all messages, photos, and videos after seven days.

