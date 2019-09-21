How To Pair PS4 And Xbox Controller With iPhone or iPad Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Apple iOS 13 brings some major changes when it comes to gaming, and the Apple Arcade is one of these changes. However, the iOS 13 update has also brought support for the Dualshock 4 controllers for PS4 and Xbox controllers. This is the first time the iOS platform is supporting official Sony and Microsoft controllers.

With this new update playing PUBG Mobile or Fortnite will be much easier if you have a PS4 or Xbox controller. In this article, we will tell you how to connect Dualshock 4 and Xbox controller with your iPhone and iPad.

Do note that you can only be able to pair the controller with your iPhone if it's running on iOS 13.

How To Pair Dualshock And Xbox Controller 4 With iPhone or iPad

First, you need to head to the Setting menu and select the Bluetooth option.

Toggle on the Bluetooth on the device. Do note you have to be on the same page until the pairing process is completed.

Now, you have to press and hold the Share + PS button on the PS4 controller. For the Xbox controller, you need to hold the Xbox buttons for few seconds

After a few seconds, you can see light bar turning white and starts blinking on the PS4 controller.

Now, you can see the Dualshock 4 or Xbox Wireless Controller device name appearing under the news devices.

Tap on the device name and you are good to go.

How To Unpair Dualshock And Xbox Controller 4 With iPhone or iPad

First, you have to open the Control Centre on your iPhone or iPad by swiping up.

Hold and press the Bluetooth icon until the menu expands.

Tap on the Bluetooth list and discount the controller.

You can also turn-off the controllers directly by a long press on the power button.

If you want to unpair the controllers completely from the device, then select paired devices list and tap on the 'i' icon.

Tap on 'Forget Device' and the controllers will be unpaired permanently.

