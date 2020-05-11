How To Pay And Start Your Netflix Account: Here Are Some Steps Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

If we talk about the sectors, those are doing well in the lockdown then we can take the name of Over-the-top platforms. The platform has emerged as the most beneficial sector during the COVID-19 crisis as people are at home and watching content on these apps.

You'll be surprised to know that Netflix is also doing well in terms of attracting new users. Recently, the company has announced that it is working really hard to attract more users to its application. In fact, the company is planning to invest a huge amount of money in India. "We've seen big growth in viewing in India and have had great success on our local originals there, that have really been driving a lot of engagement in local content on our India service," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos recently said.

For the unaware, the OTT platform initially provides its services free for one month, after that, it will send you an email to let you know that your free pack is over, and if you wish to continue the services, then you should become a paid member. However, if you want to become a paid member, then there are some steps that you should follow.

Step 1: First, you need to open an app on your phone.

Step 2: Then, you have to purchase a plan.

Step3: After purchasing the plan, you have to create your account by giving your email id.

Step 4: Then, you have to enter the details of your credit and debit card.

Step 5: You'll receive an OTP number on a registered mobile number.

Step 6: You have to enter the OTP, and your payment procedure is done.

Step 7: You have to make a profile to watch the content.

Step 8: Then, it is done, and you can watch content on the app for one month.

Netflix Plans In India: Benefits And Validity

At present, the company is offering four plans. The first plan is priced at Rs. 199, where you get one screen on SD, while the other three plans are offering HD screen. The other plans are available at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799. Lastly, Rs. 799 plans offer both HD and Ultra HD screens.

Best Mobiles in India