How to record calls on Android Pie smartphones

Google has recently rolled out the stable version of the latest version of the Android which is the Android 9 Pie. With the introduction of the Android Pie, the Google Pixel devices and the Essential 1 have already started receiving the stable update, while other smartphone manufacturers have also lined up their smartphones for the update.

The latest Android version not only introduces a whole new set of features such as Material Theme design for a number of apps, Digital Wellbeing, gesture navigation and more. Google has also removed an important feature with the Android 9 update which is the phone call recording feature. With the latest Android Pie update, Google had blocked the third party call recording apps on its platform. Now, it has become difficult for the users to use the third-party call recording apps for recording calls without the need of rooting their device.

With the latest Android update making the non-root call recording apps useless, it is now difficult for the users to record calls for security and privacy concerns. This could be in line with the Android 9 Pie security updates which block the apps running in the background from accessing a user's microphone and camera on the device.

As of now, the apps will work on the devices that are rooted, however, if you are looking for a way to use the call recording feature without rooting the device then we might have a solution for you.

In order to enable the call recording feature the best way currently is the usage of a wired headset. Users can use a wired headset for not only making a call but also for recording a conversation with the help of an inbuilt microphone. As strange as it may sound, this method is among the best solutions both in terms of sound quality as well as clarity.

In order to record a call using the wired headset, the users will first need to answer their calls using one of the earbuds and will need to place the earbud over the inline microphone. This will enable a user to answer a call, record themselves as well as the person over the call.

If holding the wired headset near the microphone might seem odd, then the users can simply put their calls on speaker mode and then record the call using another phone which is not running on Android Pie. This method is effortless and will allow a user to bypass call recording limitations with the Android Pie.

It will not matter if it is an incoming or an outgoing call. Users simply need to start the voice recorder app on a second device and then answer the call on speaker. The recording app will record the calls on both ends without any issues.

For the users who need to record their calls for legal or recording purposes and don't want to go through the hassle of recording calls via wired headsets or speakers then the only way out is to use the old Android version. This method will not be hard to comply as there are only a few smartphones which have received the Android Pie update.

