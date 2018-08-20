Nokia 6.1 Plus to be Flipkart exclusive, hints teaser page

By now, we know that HMD Global is geared up to host a launch event in India on August 21. At the event, the company is expected to take the wraps off the Nokia 6.1 Plus that went official in China as the Nokia X6 in May this year. Now, a teaser page has gone live on Flipkart giving out clues that this smartphone could be exclusive to the online retailer.

Well, a teaser page dedicated to the upcoming Nokia smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. The same teaser image and video have been used shared by the social media handles of Nokia Mobile India. Eventually, we get a confirmation that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Nokia 6.1 Plus teaser page on Flipkart

Talking about the teaser page created by Flipkart, it shows a video featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the well-known Bollywood music director trio. The video goes on teasing "TwoOfAKind" coming soon to Flipkart. For now, it remains to be unclear if TwoOfAKind hints at the launch of two smartphones instead of just one. You can watch the teaser video from here.

Going by the recent speculations, we can expect the Nokia 6.1 Plus to be launched alongside Nokia 5.1 Plus in the country. There are chances for both the smartphones to be exclusive to Flipkart.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is fitted with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The device comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 as it has a notch on top (Nokia X6 is the first notch display phone from the company). The hardware aspects comprise of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

For imaging, this smartphone from Nokia comes with a dual-camera modular at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP lens with a similar aperture and AI features. Also, there is support for Face Unlock, which is a recent trend. The other goodies on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and GPS. The device gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. As it belongs to the Android One program, it will get the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months.

Expected price in India

Recently, the Nokia 6.1 launched earlier this year in India received a price cut on both its storage variants. The price cut makes sense as the launch of the 6.1 Plus is nearing. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be launched in two variants priced under Rs. 20,000.