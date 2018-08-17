Nokia 6.1 gets a huge price cut in India: Price and offers

Ahead of the official launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus in India HMD global has slashed the price of the Nokia 6.1. The smartphone was launched as the Nokia 6 (2018) back in April for 16,999 for the 3GB RAM model. After a month the company launched the 4GB RAM variant which comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Now the company has decided to cut down the price of both the Nokia 6.1 variants by Rs 1,500. So the 3GB RAM variant is now available at Rs 15,499 and the 4GB RAM model comes with a price tag of Rs 17,499. HMD Global has already started selling the units at a discounted price, through its official website in India. You can also buy this phone at a much lower price on some e-commerce website or in the offline market.

Nokia 6.1 offers

On the purchase of Nokia 6.1, you can avail a flat 25 percent instant discount on your MakeMyTrip. If you are an Airtel subscriber then you will get Rs 2000 cashback on subsequent recharges, you will also get a 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify on opening Kotak 811 savings account. Moreover, you can also buy the smartphone on no-cost EMI options, and also get free Airtel TV till 31 December 2018.

Nokia 6.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 6.1 flaunts a 5.5-inch full-HD display along with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, clubbed with two variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. Additionally, the phone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. It runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Nokia 6.1 is an Android One device, which clearly means that it runs a stock version of Android OS. On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone uses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity and charging the smartphone.