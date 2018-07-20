Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One is Nokia X6 global variant

Lately, we had been coming across reports that the Nokia 6.1 Plus could be none other than the Nokia X6 global variant. Also, there are claims that this smartphone will be launched in India sometime in August or September. It was also speculated that the X6 global variant is all set to be launched in the international markets starting July 19. Now, the same has been confirmed and is available in the global markets.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One smartphone has been launched in Hong Kong. A recent teaser pointed out at a Taiwan release of the device as well. It is certified by Google to render an optimized Android experience with stock Android. This will bring quick software updates too. Besides running Android One, this device is identical to the Nokia X6 in terms of design and specifications.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bestows a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. It has a notch on top of its display taking its aspect ratio to 19:9. Under its hood, the device is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor based on the 14nm process. There are 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 400GB with a microSD.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and can be upgraded to Android P. It has a hybrid dual SIM slot, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The device is fueled by a 3060mAh with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

When it comes to photography, this device bestows a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and f/2.2 aperture respectively. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture too on board. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric scanning.

Expected price in India

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka the Nokia X6 global variant has been launched in Blue and White colors. It is priced at HK$ 2,288 in Hong Kong, which converts to approximately Rs. 20,110. In the country, it will be available for purchase starting July 24.