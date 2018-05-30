All Nokia smartphones will get Android P update, confirms HMD

HMD Global just announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones at an event in Russia on Tuesday. Prior to the unveiling of the trip of low-end smartphones, the company's global marketing manager Neil Broadley has confirmed about the Android P updates to the Nokia smartphones launched by HMD Global till date.

According to Android Authority, he has confirmed that the entire Nokia lineup of smartphones will receive the android P update. He says that it is a part of the company's commitment to roll out the latest iteration of Android to its offerings.

This piece of information shouldn't be a great surprise to those who have been following the updates from HMD since last year. We say so as the company announced that it will provide two years of OS support to its 2017 lineup of Android smartphones, which includes Android Oreo and Android P. Keeping up its promise, it did roll out the Oreo updates to its portfolio including the entry-level Nokia 3.

Android P Beta already available

The commitment of HMD Global is evident as the Nokia 7 Plus is one of the few smartphones compatible with Android P Beta. At the Google I/O earlier this month, a few smartphones were said to receive the update before its commercial release. The Nokia 7 Plus is one of them. Users of this smartphone can opt to download the Android P Beta update on their device to test the features of the latest iteration.

What makes is it possible is that the company is launching its smartphones with stock Android and Android One program. These devices will get the latest software updates quicker than the rest.

Android Go devices

Interestingly, the company will also roll out the Android P update to its budget smartphones such as Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 based on Android Go. What has to be noted is that these smartphones might not put Android P to the complete use as these are budget offerings with watered-down specs. Still, it will be good to see the latest iteration of the OS run on entry-level hardware.