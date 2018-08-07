ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia smartphones Android 9 Pie update confirmed

Google confirms Android 9 Pie update rollout time frame.

By:

Related Articles

    Google announced Android 9 Pie on Monday and the update is already available for the Pixel smartphones. However, the Pixel devices aren't the only ones to get this device. We say so as the Android 9 Pie is also expected to make its way to the smartphones belonging to the Android One program. And, how can we forget Nokia smartphones while talking about the Android One program?

    Nokia smartphones Android 9 Pie update confirmed

    Back in February, at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in Barcelona, HMD Global confirmed that the Nokia smartphones above Nokia 2 will belong to the Android One program. Eventually, it means the Nokia smartphones launched this year. And, all these smartphones are expected to receive the Android 9 Pie update earlier than the devices from other brands.

    Google's confirmation

    After unveiling Android 9 Pie, Google took to its official blog post to confirm that all the Android One devices will get the latest iteration of the OS. Also, it has been confirmed that the other smartphones those have joined to the Android P Beta program will receive the update end of this fall.

    Google's blog post reads, "Starting today, an over-the-air update to Android 9 will begin rolling out to Pixel phones. And devices that participated in the Beta program from Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Essential, as well as all qualifying Android One devices, will receive this update by the end of this fall. We're also working with a number of other partners to launch or upgrade devices to Android 9 this year."

    Nokia smartphones getting Android 9 Pie

    Talking about the Nokia smartphones, the Android One devices from HMD such as Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 will receive the Android 9 Pie update first.

    Besides the Android One smartphones, even the other Nokia smartphones such as the ones launched in 2017 will get the update. Earlier this year, Neil Broadley, the global market manager at HMD Global revealed that the entire Nokia portfolio will receive the Android P update. This includes the older smartphones such as Nokia 1, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. Back in 2017, the company had confirmed that all its smartphones will receive two years of OS support. So, the Nougat phones were known to receive support until this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue