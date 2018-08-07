Nokia smartphones Android 9 Pie update confirmed

Google announced Android 9 Pie on Monday and the update is already available for the Pixel smartphones. However, the Pixel devices aren't the only ones to get this device. We say so as the Android 9 Pie is also expected to make its way to the smartphones belonging to the Android One program. And, how can we forget Nokia smartphones while talking about the Android One program?

Back in February, at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in Barcelona, HMD Global confirmed that the Nokia smartphones above Nokia 2 will belong to the Android One program. Eventually, it means the Nokia smartphones launched this year. And, all these smartphones are expected to receive the Android 9 Pie update earlier than the devices from other brands.

Google's confirmation

After unveiling Android 9 Pie, Google took to its official blog post to confirm that all the Android One devices will get the latest iteration of the OS. Also, it has been confirmed that the other smartphones those have joined to the Android P Beta program will receive the update end of this fall.

Google's blog post reads, "Starting today, an over-the-air update to Android 9 will begin rolling out to Pixel phones. And devices that participated in the Beta program from Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Essential, as well as all qualifying Android One devices, will receive this update by the end of this fall. We're also working with a number of other partners to launch or upgrade devices to Android 9 this year."

Nokia smartphones getting Android 9 Pie

Talking about the Nokia smartphones, the Android One devices from HMD such as Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 will receive the Android 9 Pie update first.

Besides the Android One smartphones, even the other Nokia smartphones such as the ones launched in 2017 will get the update. Earlier this year, Neil Broadley, the global market manager at HMD Global revealed that the entire Nokia portfolio will receive the Android P update. This includes the older smartphones such as Nokia 1, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. Back in 2017, the company had confirmed that all its smartphones will receive two years of OS support. So, the Nougat phones were known to receive support until this year.