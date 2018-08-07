Google Pixel isn't the only phone to get Android 9 Pie on release day

Google has finally taken the wraps off its Android 9, dubbed Pie. We all know that company's own line of Pixel phones will be the first to taste the new update. Well, not exactly. There's one more device that has received the new OS update on the release day­ - Essential PH-1.

Android founder Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is one of the first in line to get the latest update. Essential took its Twitter handle to announce the news, and the updates have already started rolling out. The post, however, didn't specify when carrier models would be getting the patch for the update.

Android 9 Pie comes with numerous upgrades and new features, and also improves some older features. For instance, the Adaptive Brightness improves on the older automatic brightness setting by making use of machine learning.

We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8 — Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018

Similarly, the Adaptive Battery uses the same tech to dynamically control processor speed and voltage, networking and other aspects to maximize battery life. It determines each user's use cases for their phone and making sure not to cramp them.

Speaking of the company, Essential might be working on other devices as well. Recently the company filed for a smartphone patent with movable parts. The patent is said to be granted to the company in 2017 after having filed it in 2016.

The patent shows a pop-up camera with depict diagrams and how the phone will shape up. The documents also describe how the new camera design will operate. The concept looks similar to what Vivo showcased at the MWC 2018 dubbed as the Apex. Interestingly. the pop-up camera isn't the only common thing between the two.

Essential's patent also shows a near bezel-less display with a notch on top of the screen. The patent is labeled as a method to maximize the screen size by removing the front camera from the panel and place it within the unit which extends out from the inside. The only difference between Vivo Apex's camera and Essential's concept is that the camera pops up from different sides of the frame. Essential's focus is on saving the screen real estate and enable users to make use of the bigger display in a small form factor.