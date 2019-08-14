How To Recover Deleted Files On Android Using A Mac Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

There are a number of ways to arrive at a place where you don't have the data you need. A virus might have infected the smartphone, there might be a hiccup with the software or it might be because of a corrupted SD card. These are situations which call for something that can help you in recovering the lost data.

A tool that helps you do things like this will also help you to recover a file, photo or text message that you've accidentally deleted and are trying to get back. Disk Drill from CleverFiles is what you need to resolve this problem.

If you're trying to sell your smartphone and want to make sure your data is truly deleted, it's the same app that can come to your aid. With a straightforward recovery process, this app is one of the best you can have on your Mac.

Using Disk Drill

1) Download the DiskDrill for macOS from CleverFiles' website

2) Stop using the programs on your Android phone. More running programs mean more data being written. This would make the recovery process more complicated.

3) Connect your smartphone to your computer

4) After your device has been detected as a Media Transfer Protocol (MTP) device, turn on USB debugging on your Android device.

5) DiskDrill needs deeper access to your smartphone than what normal apps need. You will need to root your phone before you go through with the procedure.

6) After you have rooted your phone. Launch DiskDrill on your Mac and click the "Recover" button and the software will scan your phone.

7) After the scan is complete, you will be able to browse through all of the files that are on your smartphone. Even the ones that you have deleted.

8) After you have selected the files that you wish to recover, hit the "Recover" button and the files will be extracted to a folder that you choose.

9) There is no limit to the number of times you can use the process. It can be repeated as many times as needed. This is not just limited to Android smartphones, it can be used to recover files on your computer as well.

Disk Drill's interface resembles a file explorer you can use to browse through your phone. The only hurdle that you have to cross is that you will need to root your phone. But on the plus side, all the files that you need can be recovered.

Disk Drill allows you to save a scan session which will allow you to pick up where you left off. You will be able to sort files by non-hidden, hidden and the type of file that you are looking for, like, pictures, video, audio, video or documents.

While the free version of the software allows you make a scan of your device and make sure that the files you want to recover can be recovered, upgrading to the pro version allows you to complete the recovery process. The free version can be used to check whether the files that you want to recover is on the phone.

