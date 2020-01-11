Just In
How To Restore Google Play Store That You Accidentally Deleted
Google Play Store is a pre-installed app for Android operating system that allows the users to browse and download various applications on their Android phones. With the help of the Play Store, you can update all the apps. This Play Store scans for malicious activity in the apps using a feature Play Protect.
If you have deleted the Google Play Store by mistake, you will be worried about how to download the apps now. This article will help you to restore accidentally deleted Google Play Store. There are various ways to restore the Google Play Store on your Android phone.
Different ways to get back the Google Play Store
1) Move the app drawer to the home screen
There are chances that you would have removed the Google Play Store from the home screen. All the downloaded apps on the Android phones will be present in the home screen and app drawer. All the installed apps will be present in the app drawer. From there, you can select a few apps that you want on the home screen. First, open the app drawer by pressing on the icon app drawer or by swiping on the home screen. Search for the icon Google Play Store. Press and drag the icon to the home screen.
2) Check for the hidden apps
There are chances that you would have hidden it accidentally on your Android phone. So you need to check out for all the hidden apps on your Android phone. The Hide apps option will be in the launcher settings. Open the launcher settings, click on the Hide apps. Now, unselect the Google Play Store.
3) Enable in Settings
Google Play Store can be disabled but cannot be uninstalled. When it is disabled, the Google Play Store icon disappears and you won't be able to access it from your Android phone. So, to enable it you need to follow the below steps.
Step 1: Go to the Settings on your Android phone and open Apps and Notification option or Installed apps or Application Manager depending on the model of the phone.
Step 2: In some smart-phones, the installed apps can be found directly. Or else select All Apps.
Step 3: Check for the Google Play Store in the list of apps and click on it. When you can't see in the list, select the three-dot icon and tap on Show system apps. Here, you will find the Google Play Store.
4) Install from APK file
If you have initially installed the Google Play Store from the APK file, then you can use it to reinstall again. To download Google Play Store, go for a reliable source like APKMirror.com. After it is successfully installed, the Google Play Store will be back on your Android phone. You can also use this file to update the Play Store.
The above method can be used to restore the Google Play Store on your phone. In case, any of the installed apps go missing on your Android phone, you can use the same methods to restore the apps.
