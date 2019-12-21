How To Schedule Downloads On Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The Android operating system has high app availability than the other mobile operating system. When you take a look at the Google Play Store, you can find various apps for different purpose. Using a proper app, you can schedule downloads on Android which is similar to what we do on your computers.

If you are wondering about what is the use of a download scheduler on the Android device, then let me explain to you. Most of the users utilize mobile data with a night pack. Night packs are cheaper than regular data packs. Night packs are also mainly meant to use during the night. In such situations, users prefer to use a download scheduler. Download scheduler basically helps the user to schedule downloads beforehand so that you need not be awake at the night to use the mobile data.

This article shares the best method to schedule downloads on Android 2019. The users should use the download manager app called the ADM or Advanced Download Manager to schedule downloads on Android. Advanced Download Manager (ADM) is the top-rated and the best download manager app on Android that is available on the Google Play Store and it is used for scheduling downloads on Android 2019. Now, let's see how to use the download scheduler on Android.

Step 1: Firstly, download and install Advanced Download Manager (ADM) app on your Android device.

Step 2: After installing, open the app and accept all permissions.

Step 3: Press on the '+' button which is at the screen bottom.

Step 4: Copy and paste the link that you need to download and click on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: If you need to pause it, press on the download name.

Step 6: Select the left menu and click on the 'Settings' button.

Step 7: In the 'Settings' option, click on the 'Scheduler'.

Step 8: In the Scheduler option, enable the 'Download files' and set the start time and the stop time. At the set time, your schedule downloads will be done. This is the simplest method to schedule downloads using the Advanced Download Manager app on Android.

Best Mobiles in India