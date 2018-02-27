How to send and receive Android SMS on PC

Mighty Text

Step 1) The first thing you will need to do is download the ‘Mighty Text' app to your Android device.

Step 2) You need a companion service to support your app as well. Open your Google Chrome browser and add the Mighty Text extension.

Step 3) After accessing the Mighty Text extension for the first time, you will need to pair up your PC with your Android device. The pair up will take place over the Wi-Fi network on which both the devices are connected.

Step 4) After completing the setup, you will be able to see your android name on the icon.

Once the following steps have been completed any messages that you receive in your device will also pop up on your PC.

Airdroid

Step 1) Download the app Airdroid to your Android device.

Step 2) Open your web browser. Visit web.airdroid.com on your computer browser.

Step 3) A QR code will be displayed on your screen. This must be scanned with the app on your android phone.

After completing the following steps, you can explore your smartphone on your browser. You will also be able to send and receive SMS through your PC.

Pulse

The setup of this app is quite similar to other apps in terms of how it allows you to send and receive messages through browsers, but what's different about this app is that Pulse seamlessly makes messages available across all the devices that you own.

The Web app for Pulse is available for the following:

1) MacOS

2) Windows Computer

3) Android Wear

4) Google Chrome

5) Mozilla Firefox

This helps you to send messages across all of your devices irrespective of the operating system and browser you utilize

Google Voice

As the name suggests, Google Voice is a service developed, as the name suggests, by Google.

Every text, call, and voicemail you receive in one phone will be made available across all of your devices.

After accessing Google voice, your number will be imported by it. After this is done, the SMS and MMS featuring will be mirrored and all of your SMS and MMS will be made available on your phone.

In addition to your SMS, Google Voice can be utilized to access call logs across all your devices as well.

The above list contains the details about the apps and services available to be utilized and the details about how to make use of them.