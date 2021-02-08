How To Stop Incoming Calls Without Airplane Mode Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Although telecom operators are taking several measures to control spam calls, customers are still irritated by these calls. But, sometimes you don't want to get distracted by normal incoming voice calls while playing games or watching movies on OTT platforms.

In that case, users can use the Airplane mode. Notably, the Airplane mode will allow you to restrict all incoming calls. However, if you want to use mobile data with the Airplane mode, then you need to follow these steps. These tips and trips will allow using the mobile data without getting any voice calls.

Here Are Some Tips To Use Mobile Data With Airplane Mode

You need to open the call settings on your smartphone. Then, you need to enable the mobile data and switch on the airplane mode. After that, users need to dial *#*#4636#*#* on your smartphone.

This will allow you the access information related to mobile data along with the whole menu. You need to click on that information and tap on Mobile Radio Tower (this will allow you to use mobile data on the smartphone).

Other Ways To Disable Calls Without Airplane Mode

Open settings on the smartphone and click on the call forwarding option. Now, you'll see three options, such as Always forward, Forward when busy, and Forward when unanswered. Then, you have to tap on the first option, such as Always forward and you have to enter the mobile number which is switched off or does not exist. Now, you have to tap on the enable button. It is done, you have disabled the incoming calls while mobile data is still working.

Notably, these two ways will allow you to use mobile data while calls are not allowed. Besides, you cannot see any icon above the screen only the Airplane mode icon will appear. Once you are done with your work and you can disable the Airplane mode and receive the calls.

