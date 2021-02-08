OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped To Pack Hasselblad Quad Rear Cameras: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 series launch is rumored to take place next month. The 9 series is likely to include the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 Lite. Recently, key details of the base and Pro models appeared online, suggesting its display features.

Now, live images of the Pro model have been leaked, revealing that OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for its camera. However, it was previously tipped to feature Leica cameras. Check out here all details of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Details

The live photos of the OnePlus 9 Pro have been shared by the YouTube channel Dave2D. Going by the video, the OnePlus 9 Pro has appeared in Silver Gray color and will feature a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of two large sensors and two small sensors. The rear cameras will also include an LED flash and there is the 'Hasselblad' brand name above the two small sensors. Further, the camera of the device most likely to support up to 0.6x ultrawide and 3.3x zoom.

The rear panel will come in a glossy back with a curved metal frame. The power button and the alert slider will be on the right side of the handset. Besides, the volume buttons will be on the left edge and the USB-C port will be placed on the bottom.

Other key details of the OnePlus 9 Pro will include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. The display is tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate and the handset is also believed to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under its hood. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Software-wise, it is rumored to run Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11. Lastly, it is also likely to pack 65W wired fast charging and 45W wireless charging. As we are approaching near to launch, we can expect the company will share the launch date soon.

