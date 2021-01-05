OnePlus 9 Pro Expected To Pack 45W Fast Wireless Charging News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors and leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series are floating on the internet for several days. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March and the series will comprise the standard model, Pro model, and another model namely OnePlus 9E. We have a few key details of the upcoming smartphones.

Now, tipster Max Jambor reveals the OnePlus 9 Pro will support up to 45W fast wireless charging. The tipster also suggests that the standard OnePlus 9 will also feature wireless charging support; however, he has not revealed the charging speed.

Previously, it was revealed that the OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging and also reverse wireless charging. Another report suggested, it will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging support. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus 9 Details

As far as features are concerned, the OnePlus 9 is said to come with a flat display with a hole-punch cutout which will be placed on the top-left corner of the screen. The display is likely to support 120Hz refresh rate and will measure 6.55-inch. Further, it is expected to offer 1080 x 2400p screen resolution. The phone might pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage options. Coming to the software, it is believed to run Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 9 is likely to sport Leica cameras and it might offer a 50MP 'UltraVision' sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 20MP Cine ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS support.

OnePlus 9 Pro Details

Coming to the Pro model, it is also said to feature Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Upfront, the OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, the device might feature a quad-camera setup and the camera module is believed to include two large sensors and two regular sensors. For connectivity, the handset might include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

