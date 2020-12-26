Just In
OnePlus 9 Likely To Come With Flat Display, Reverse Wireless Charging
OnePlus is expected to bring its much-awaited 9 series in March 2021. As we are approaching the launch, multiple details are coming about the upcoming smartphones. The OnePlus 9 series is likely to include the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and another model OnePlus 9E.
However, a new report revealed that the OnePlus 9E is likely to come with the moniker 9 Lite. Recently, the camera details of the standard OnePlus 9 were revealed. Now, live images of the smartphone (reported by 91mobiles) have revealed the display design and charging feature.
OnePlus 9: Everything We Know So Far
The new report suggests that the OnePlus 9 will feature a hole-punch cutout which will be placed on the top-left corner of the screen and a flat display. The report further states that the OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging and also reverse wireless charging. For battery, it might pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W wireless charging. However, the previous report also suggested packing a 65W fast wired charging. Besides, the OnePlus 9 is likely to feature Leica cameras.
Going by the previous report by Slashleaks revealed that the OnePlus 9 will come with a 50MP 'UltraVision' sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 20MP Cine ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Upfront, it is said to come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer FHD+ (1080 x 2400p) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Software-wise, the handset might run Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box.
The phone is believed to pack the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Further, the OnePlus 9 is said to come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage options.
