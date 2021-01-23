OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Key Details Surface Online; Punch-Hole, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Band that takes on other fitness trackers in India. Additionally, the company is gearing up for the launch of the next flagship - the OnePlus 9 series. The upcoming series is expected to include three smartphones this time - the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 Lite.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Display Details

There are a couple of speculations about the OnePlus 9 Lite. For one, it's expected to run the slightly older Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the other hand, fresh details about the base and the pro models have appeared online now. It is said the OnePlus 9 have a slim profile of 8mm, whereas the Pro variant could be measuring 8.5mm in thickness.

A tipster from China has confirmed the OnePlus 9 would flaunt a 6.55-inch flat display with FHD resolution and the Pro model would also get a curve-edge 6.78-inch display with a Quad-HD+ resolution. Going further into the details, the two smartphones are said to include a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole display placed at the upper-left corner.

OnePlus 9 Series: What To Expect

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro would draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The RAM and storage capacity will likely differ, where the base model would get up to 8GB RAM and the Pro model would get up to 12GB RAM options. Both phones would run the latest Android 11 OS with OxygenOS on top.

The battery capacity of the devices is still under wrap. The tipster suggests the OnePlus 9 series could include a battery up to 4,500 mAh with 45W fast wireless charging support - at least for the Pro model. Several details are still missing. For one, we don't know the camera details of the OnePlus 9 and the Pro model.

That said, the OnePlus 9 base model is expected to feature a 48MP main rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime in March this year, giving us complete details about the latest flagship. The OnePlus 9 Lite might launch a bit later.

