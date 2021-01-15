OnePlus 9 Lite India Variant Likely To Run Snapdragon 865 SoC: Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is most likely to launch its next-gen 9 series in March. As we already know the upcoming series will include an affordable model namely the OnePlus 9 Lite; however, it was previously tipped to be called the OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 Lite is said to be a cheaper version than the other two models OnePlus 9 and the Pro. Even the Lite model was also reported to run the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Now, a new leak by TechDroider claims the OnePlus 9 Lite will come with two variants carrying model numbers LE2100 and LE2101 respectively which will arrive in China and India. Further, he states that the phone might launch in the EU in the future and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G CPU. On the other hand, both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro is believed to run the new Snapdragon 888 SoC.

OnePlus 9 Lite Expected Specifications

At the moment there is very little information about the features of the OnePlus 9 Lite. As per the previous report by Android Central, that the phone will pack similar specifications as the OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9 Lite is also rumored to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

For software, it might run on Android 11 out-of-the-box with the OxygenOS version on top. The smartphone is expected to pack 30W fast charging support. However, another report suggests it will include the same 65W fast charging which is also present on the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 Lite Expected Price

Going by the previous report, the OnePlus 9 Lite might cost around $600 which roughly translates to Rs. 43,800 in Indian currency. However, OnePlus is yet to share its word regarding the price and features of the handset. So, we will suggest you take this info with a pinch of salt.

Best Mobiles in India