OnePlus 9 Prototype Model Appeared On eBay For USD 3,000 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series will be hitting the market in Q1 2021 and the rumor mill is churning out important details expected on the smartphone. We've got an idea about the design and the specifications it would feature over the past few weeks. Now, an alleged OnePlus 9 prototype appeared on eBay ahead of the launch.

OnePlus 9 Spotted On eBay

Apparently, users spotted an alleged OnePlus 9 prototype smartphone for USD 3,000 (around Rs. 2,20,700). The eBay listing also gave away a couple of key details, including the live images, render specifications, and so on. Going by the previously leaked images, one can easily identify that the phone on eBay is indeed the OnePlus 9.

The eBay listing was spotted by Mishaal Rahman before it was taken down. Since the listing included a code, which can be identified as a prototype. These codes are commonly used by companies to identify leakers! What's intriguing is that the OnePlus 9 prototype was priced at USD 3,000, which is more three-times than the OnePlus 8T!

Here's a prototype of the OnePlus 9 5G. These images come from an eBay seller/listing that seems to be the same source that gave live images to @PhoneArena recently.



eBay listing: https://t.co/YSOx3IrfEf



Archive: https://t.co/P094gF342S



H/T @Deadman_Android pic.twitter.com/LBcu3lvwQw — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 26, 2020

OnePlus 9 On eBay: Key Details Revealed

The eBay listing confirms several leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 9. Looking at the images, the triple-camera setup and the LED flash can be easily spotted, housed in a rectangular mode. The image also reveals that two of the sensors are larger than the third one. Going by previous leaks, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 50MP Ultra Vision primary sensor.

The other two sensors are said to be a 20MP Cine Camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. Additionally, the tiny sensor at the bottom could support optical image stabilization and AF. Apart from the camera details, the OnePlus 9 is confirmed to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and will run Android 11 with OxygenOS. Additionally, the eBay listing reveals the phone is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9 Launch Details

So far, there's no information on the launch date for the OnePlus 9 series. Like always, one can expect to see the base model and a Pro model on the series. However, this year, we might even see the OnePlus 9 Lite, though it hasn't been confirmed yet.

