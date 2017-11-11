How to transfer money via the Paytm Inbox feature

Desi electronic payment and e-commerce brand PayTM has introduced its own chat feature with the inbox. Just like other messaging apps, it is end-to-end encrypted and has its own camera to share images and videos with their contacts. Apart from chatting, you can also make peer-to-peer payments.

The PayTM Inbox app comes with three tabs -- notifications, orders, and games. First off, the Notification tab shows the cash back offers in all the available categories, whereas the Orders allows the user to view the status of their package. Below are the steps you can follow use to PayTM Inbox features.



Step 1: First off, update your Paytm app from Play store, so that you will get a new Inbox on your app page.

Step 2: Now tap on the floating symbol on the bottom right corner, where you see all your contacts in your phone book who use Paytm. You won't be seeing the contacts using iPhone as the feature is not rolled out on iOS.

Step 3: Tap on the contact you wish to chat with and you can start chatting or exchange money. In case, if you didn't see anything, you can head on to Settings -> App Permissions -> Contacts and enable the option for Paytm.

Step 4: So the options available just beneath the keyboard consist of a camera, gallery, request/send money, and location.

Step 5: Just like Whatsapp, you can create a group on Inbox, and share the expenses with your friends as well.

In their blog post, the company said “We are excited to launch Paytm inbox today, a new offering on our app with a fast and simple messaging service that will let you chat with your friends and family, and send/request money at same time. You can even chat with your friendly neighbourhood shopkeeper and order stuff easily and send them money instantly on delivery”,

