ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Travel With Drone To A New Country – All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Travelling with drones is a risky job especially when you are travelling to a new country. There are many countries which have banned the device and the law varies from country to country. Drones are very helpful to photographers, travel bloggers, and video creators as it gives a unique angle to their story and content. At the same time, drones are also helpful to navigate places like forest, highways, deserts and more.

    How To Travel With Drone To A New Country – All You Need To Know

     

    While there are loads of good implications and use of drones, some countries have banned flying them in certain areas/locations for security reasons and to avoid breach of privacy. Therefore, even if you own one, you may want to keep an eye on signs which may read "Drones Not Allowed" before your drone takes-off from the ground.

    Apart from that, there are certain other legal or situational (ease to carry, avoid damages while in transit) conditions which may require your attention before you plan to take your drone with you in your international trip. If you think the drone is an extremely important part of your trip despite the aforementioned conditions, here are a couple of things we recommend.

    Drone Laws

    Drones are getting very popular across the globe and if you are planning to visit a new country then do research about the country and their rules for the drone. It is your responsibility to ask for permission from the authorities before flying a drone in a new country. And do note that drones cannot be flown in areas specified as "No Fly Zones". For example in India airports, international borders, Vijay Chowk in Delhi, State Secretariat Complex in State Capitals, strategic locations, and military installation are the No Fly Zones.

    Keep Your Drone In Check-In Luggage

    Always carry your drone in check in luggage instead of cabin baggage but make sure the batteries of the drone is not inside it. For maintaining the airline rules do discharge the lithium polymer batteries and keep it with your cabin baggage. Also, you can use a fireproof charging bag of additional safety.

     

    Use Portable Drones

    Big drones are very difficult to travel with because for them you want separate bag and accessories to carry. So it would be a wise advise going for a portable drone instead of a big gigantic one.

    Extra Batteries

    Apart from that, we do always carry extra batteries because drone batteries give very less battery life and take a long time for fuel up. So it will be always helpful to keep a backup.

    Avoid Flying In Crowded Place

    While flight drone does avoid crowded places especially where people are gathering for something. Find a less crowded place to fly the drone and keep it safe as possible, because at the end of the day it is a machine and they are prone to malfunction. So these are the tips which you can follow while carrying and flying a drone to other countries.

    It's good to see that flying drones in India is legal now and anyone can flying drones under Indian drone regulations.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: drone dji tips and tricks news
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue