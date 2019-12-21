How To Turn Your Android Wallpaper Into Live Widget Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Android provides a lot of features and more customization options than other mobile operating systems. With the Android operating system you can customize the mobile home screens, add widgets, and many more. This article will help you to turn your wallpaper into live widget. We will use an Android app 'Meter' for setting the Android wallpaper into a live widget. Meter app is primarily a live wallpaper app that is used to display information about the WiFi connection strength, battery level, and mobile notification on your device.

The Meter app is free to download but asks for permission to grant full functionality. The Meter app will help you to change Android's home screen appearance and makes it look more attractive. Meter live wallpaper uses your mobile's gyroscope to create the image move and giving a liquid appearance sometimes. This is one of the best ways to turn your Android wallpaper into beautiful live wallpaper. Now, let's check out how to make use of the Meter app on your Android device.

Main features of the Meter wallpaper app:

• Displays the level of the battery on live wallpaper. The battery wallpaper appears like a circle that shrinks within the shaded outline as the charge decreases.

• Displays the WiFi connection strength on your live wallpaper. The inverted triangle displays the WiFi signal strength.

• Shows the mobile notification in a simple visualization on your device. The gradient bars display the notification on your device.

• Wallpaper keeps changing after each unlocks of your device.

Simple steps to turn the Android wallpaper into a live widget

Step 1: Firstly, download and install a live wallpaper app 'Meter' on your device from the Play Store. After installing the app, launch the Meter app.

Step 2: Go to the Settings option, select Wallpaper and choose the Meter live wallpaper option. In case, you are using Android 5.0 or above, you must browse through the settings. Then a dialog box pop-up for asking permission.

Step 3: After the permission is granted, you have to click on the 'Set Wallpaper'.

Step 4: Now, you can see the beautiful live wallpaper along with the wireless signal, battery level and notification on your device.

